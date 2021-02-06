Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 23:06
ECHL Glance

All Times EST

ECHL South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39
ECHL Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 18 13 4 1 0 27 66 44
Wichita 15 10 4 1 0 21 51 36
Tulsa 21 8 10 2 1 19 42 57
Utah 17 8 4 3 2 21 53 54
Kansas City 18 7 8 2 1 17 45 55
Rapid City 20 8 12 0 0 16 53 64

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Jacksonville 4, South Carolina 1

Rapid City 2, Indy 0

Tulsa 3, Wheeling 2

Orlando 3, Florida 2

Utah 4, Kansas City 2

Wichita 4, Allen 3

Saturday's Games

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Rapid City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-07 01:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Monkey working overtime in southern Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Monkey working overtime in southern Taiwan