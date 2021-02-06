ECHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|11
|7
|1
|3
|0
|17
|36
|28
|Florida
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|54
|36
|Orlando
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|36
|38
|Greenville
|12
|4
|3
|3
|2
|13
|37
|45
|Jacksonville
|12
|4
|6
|1
|1
|10
|28
|39
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|34
|27
|Wheeling
|10
|2
|5
|3
|0
|7
|28
|38
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|18
|13
|4
|1
|0
|27
|66
|44
|Wichita
|15
|10
|4
|1
|0
|21
|51
|36
|Tulsa
|21
|8
|10
|2
|1
|19
|42
|57
|Utah
|17
|8
|4
|3
|2
|21
|53
|54
|Kansas City
|18
|7
|8
|2
|1
|17
|45
|55
|Rapid City
|20
|8
|12
|0
|0
|16
|53
|64
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Jacksonville 4, South Carolina 1
Rapid City 2, Indy 0
Tulsa 3, Wheeling 2
Orlando 3, Florida 2
Utah 4, Kansas City 2
Wichita 4, Allen 3
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
Rapid City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.