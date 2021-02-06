Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 23:09
All Times EST

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1
Hartford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bridgeport 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Laval 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Manitoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stockton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 1 1 0 0 0 2 8 4
Chicago 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1
Cleveland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rockford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grand Rapids 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
Iowa 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 8
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Binghamton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hershey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Syracuse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
WB/Scranton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rochester 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Henderson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ontario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tucson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bakersfield 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Providence 4, Bridgeport 1

Utica 3, Rochester 2

Chicago 3, Grand Rapids 1

Texas 8, Iowa 4

San Diego 4, Bakersfield 1

Cleveland at Rockford, ppd

Hershey at Binghamton, ppd

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Rockford, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ontario at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-02-07 01:42 GMT+08:00

