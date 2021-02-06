Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Dutch soccer games Sunday postponed due to snowstorm

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 22:38
Dutch soccer games Sunday postponed due to snowstorm

AMSTERDAM (AP) — All four Dutch top-flight matches scheduled for Sunday have been postponed due to an expected snowstorm, the soccer association said Saturday.

Kickoffs for three Eredivisie matches being played Saturday were moved forward to avoid the storm expected to hit in the evening.

“Although there are no fans, in cases of extreme weather, players and others who have to come to the stadiums have to be taken into account as well as the playing conditions on the pitches,” the KNVB said in a statement.

Matches postponed Saturday included league leader Ajax against Utrecht and Groningen-Feyenoord.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-07 00:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain