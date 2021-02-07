Hon Hai employees win NT$1 million prizes, cars at year-end party

Forty-seven lucky employees of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. each won NT$1 million (US$35,211) in a raffle at the company's virtual year-end party on Saturday, while 10 of them drew the prize of a luxury car.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the party was held remotely this year, and it was joined by Hon Hai employees in more than 20 countries around the world, including Taiwan, China, India, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the United States, Brazil, and Mexico. During the party, the top prizes announced in the lucky draw were NT$1 million in cash and Luxgen URX cars with a price tag of NT$1.119 million each.

In the draw, 47 lucky employees each came away with a prize of NT$1 million, while 10 people each won a Luxgen luxury car. Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn in the global market, said it had planned to give 20 NT$1 million prizes and five Luxgen cars as its top draws, but it later decided to increase the number of top prizes to show its gratitude to its employees after it posted a record NT$5.36 trillion in consolidated sales for 2020. Other prizes at the party included 10 iPhones, while the employees were treated to entertainment by pop singers such as Jam Hsiao (蕭敬騰) and A-Lin (黃麗玲).

Speaking at the party, Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said the company had embarked on an electric car development initiative as part of its efforts to expand from solely manufacturing into hardware and software integration.