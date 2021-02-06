Alexa
Neymar sick, misses PSG training ahead of Marseille game

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 20:43
PSG's Neymar, right, challenges for the ball with Lorient's Jonathan Delaplace, during the French League One soccer match between FC Lorient and Paris...
PSG's Neymar, right, challenges for the ball with Lorient's Jonathan Delaplace, during the French League One soccer match between FC Lorient and Paris...

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar missed training because of gastroenteritis and his fitness will be assessed later in the day ahead of Sunday's trip to face bitter rival Marseille, the club said Saturday.

French champion PSG also said that backup defender Timothee Pembele has the coronavirus and is self-isolating. Central defender Abdou Diallo, who contracted the virus on Jan. 29, is still following COVID-19 protocols and will miss the game.

First-choice goalkeeper Keylor Navas is nursing an adductor muscle injury and midfielder Ander Herrera is not yet match fit after recently resuming training.

Marseille and PSG are meeting for the third time this season, having won once each.

Marseille won 1-0 in an ill-tempered league game at Parc des Princes in September when Neymar was among five players sent off.

Neymar scored when PSG beat Marseille 2-1 last month to win the Champions Trophy.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

