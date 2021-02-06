Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, February 6, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;Partly sunny, humid;88;79;SW;9;81%;44%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy this morning;85;63;Sunny;82;63;ENE;9;48%;2%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and mild;65;46;Sunny and mild;65;46;WSW;8;74%;1%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Showers around;66;51;Showers around;59;52;WSW;13;63%;87%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy and colder;40;25;Windy with snow;26;20;ENE;29;84%;95%;0

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;19;1;Very cold;13;-2;N;4;82%;11%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and mild;61;42;A morning shower;66;45;SSE;6;69%;73%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Inc. clouds;33;15;Very windy, colder;19;11;SW;26;53%;78%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and delightful;84;64;Sunny and nice;87;67;SE;6;54%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, mild;66;48;Partly sunny, mild;66;57;SSE;6;65%;1%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Rather cloudy;74;64;Nice with some sun;77;64;NNE;8;46%;9%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy;61;54;Clearing;67;47;W;6;83%;25%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;95;74;Variable cloudiness;93;73;SE;7;66%;44%;8

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;84;61;Hazy sun;82;61;E;8;35%;0%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;92;72;Sunny;91;75;SSW;7;64%;5%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;59;47;Spotty showers;53;48;WSW;7;70%;70%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;57;27;Mostly sunny;41;23;WSW;8;44%;2%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, mild;62;45;Mild with some sun;60;50;SE;12;64%;29%;2

Berlin, Germany;Breezy this morning;31;19;Very cold with snow;21;13;E;14;57%;88%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;72;49;Periods of sun;72;51;SE;5;59%;66%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;78;66;Heavy a.m. t-storms;75;65;NW;14;79%;98%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy;44;38;Periods of rain;44;29;ENE;12;89%;89%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain;46;30;Snow at times;31;24;SSE;4;90%;91%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mild with some sun;45;36;Cooler with some sun;42;39;NE;9;88%;36%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;41;32;Mainly cloudy;42;38;NE;6;83%;81%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;89;68;Sunny;88;71;ESE;6;56%;26%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds;85;69;Inc. clouds;84;69;NNE;5;48%;44%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, not as cool;58;36;Mild with sunshine;60;30;NW;6;56%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;74;54;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;NE;6;55%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;79;66;Partly sunny, nice;73;64;SSE;15;57%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;80;65;Nice with sunshine;81;67;ESE;4;60%;8%;9

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;86;67;Nice with sunshine;88;70;NE;8;62%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Frigid, p.m. snow;17;-2;Bitterly cold;11;5;W;8;39%;81%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;89;74;A t-storm or two;87;74;NE;9;80%;72%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A snow shower, cold;24;19;Snow showers;26;22;E;17;76%;84%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Windy;71;63;Sunshine and breezy;73;64;NNE;18;61%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;57;34;Mostly sunny;59;45;SSE;8;61%;2%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. shower or two;93;78;Breezy;91;78;NE;13;69%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;72;50;Sunny and pleasant;70;50;N;8;66%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;47;31;Mostly sunny;54;18;ENE;8;25%;6%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;83;62;Hazy sunshine;82;57;NW;7;48%;1%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;88;75;A t-storm around;89;75;SSW;8;72%;52%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;43;37;A snow shower;39;34;E;19;73%;82%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Inc. clouds;67;50;Inc. clouds;69;48;NNE;9;30%;4%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Spotty showers;58;52;Breezy in the p.m.;58;56;WSW;19;68%;84%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;76;63;Some sun, pleasant;79;65;SSE;6;60%;34%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and clouds, nice;80;63;Mostly cloudy;80;63;ENE;5;61%;55%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, humid;84;71;Showers around;86;65;S;9;65%;61%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Frigid;15;6;Partly sunny, cold;18;10;NNW;9;79%;44%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;78;Clouds and sun;91;76;SE;7;59%;44%;8

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;74;59;Mostly sunny, nice;75;61;ENE;8;70%;1%;6

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;78;63;Some sun, pleasant;79;65;NNE;4;53%;39%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;87;59;Sunny and nice;82;56;ENE;5;38%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;69;42;Sunny and pleasant;72;47;NE;5;45%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;55;46;Mild with some sun;61;54;SSW;7;76%;1%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;88;77;Showers, some heavy;84;76;W;8;81%;90%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;74;67;Warmer with hazy sun;86;75;NNE;9;43%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm or two;68;60;A shower and t-storm;71;61;NNE;7;78%;72%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;59;35;Sunshine, pleasant;67;37;ESE;5;32%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;82;54;Sunny and pleasant;85;56;NNW;5;27%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Brief p.m. showers;64;37;Hazy sun;65;37;S;4;60%;0%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;81;59;Sunny and beautiful;85;61;NNE;14;22%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouding up;29;5;Frigid;15;8;ESE;5;54%;72%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy with a shower;87;77;Breezy with a shower;86;75;NNE;15;57%;41%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;94;74;A t-storm around;87;74;WSW;6;69%;64%;3

Kolkata, India;Brilliant sunshine;83;61;Hazy sun;77;58;N;6;53%;4%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clearing;93;78;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;SE;4;58%;56%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sunshine;59;42;A shower;58;43;NNE;7;68%;82%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;91;79;Partly sunny;90;78;SW;6;72%;36%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;74;67;Decreasing clouds;74;68;SSE;7;78%;44%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;55;49;A little p.m. rain;57;53;W;10;66%;93%;1

London, United Kingdom;Cooler with rain;46;32;Snow, breezy, colder;34;28;NNE;17;84%;85%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and nice;76;51;Mostly sunny, nice;73;48;SSE;5;49%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;85;78;Mostly cloudy;87;78;WSW;6;67%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;52;37;Clouds and sun;51;43;SW;6;55%;80%;3

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;89;80;Mostly sunny, nice;89;81;NE;13;65%;6%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A couple of t-storms;84;76;A morning t-storm;85;76;NNE;4;83%;75%;5

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;88;77;A morning shower;91;77;E;6;66%;61%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy;79;60;A morning shower;66;56;S;13;68%;51%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sunshine;79;46;Mostly sunny;77;45;SW;6;35%;0%;7

Miami, United States;A stray thunderstorm;80;75;A shower and t-storm;82;71;SSW;12;75%;75%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Bitterly cold;9;-4;Partly sunny, frigid;9;-9;ENE;4;66%;2%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;87;75;Sunlit and breezy;88;76;ENE;15;61%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and warmer;83;64;Mostly sunny, nice;81;67;E;7;68%;51%;10

Montreal, Canada;Breezy and colder;25;13;Cloudy, p.m. snow;25;11;W;2;71%;80%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;10;4;Cold, a p.m. flurry;14;0;WNW;11;61%;75%;1

Mumbai, India;Decreasing clouds;93;72;Plenty of sunshine;92;71;N;7;34%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;84;61;A p.m. t-storm;79;62;NNE;7;67%;77%;11

New York, United States;Breezy and colder;39;28;Breezy with snow;33;18;NW;20;77%;81%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and mild;70;45;Mostly sunny, nice;67;48;WNW;4;75%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;33;26;A bit of p.m. snow;33;11;SW;18;85%;83%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brilliant sunshine;58;40;A shower in the p.m.;60;42;NNW;11;57%;58%;4

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and cold;16;5;Mostly sunny, cold;19;3;NNW;5;61%;8%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy and colder;23;11;Periods of snow;25;3;WNW;8;75%;79%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;84;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;79;NE;16;82%;78%;9

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm around;88;75;A stray thunderstorm;90;74;NNW;9;66%;44%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;75;Cloudy with showers;83;75;E;8;84%;76%;5

Paris, France;Rain;49;39;Spotty showers;42;33;W;7;77%;81%;1

Perth, Australia;Afternoon showers;72;63;Afternoon showers;78;67;NNW;17;72%;95%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;91;77;Mostly sunny;91;77;S;5;57%;44%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;100;76;Inc. clouds;92;76;NNE;10;65%;63%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A passing shower;91;68;Partly sunny;90;71;SE;6;50%;9%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain, then snow;35;25;A little icy mix;27;19;ENE;9;73%;88%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;54;25;Sunny and colder;38;15;NW;9;32%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Warmer, p.m. showers;70;52;A few showers;70;53;E;8;61%;87%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Periods of rain;59;49;Mostly cloudy;59;50;SSW;10;81%;44%;2

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;86;76;Partly sunny;86;76;E;7;63%;3%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy in the p.m.;39;34;Sunshine;38;34;E;17;43%;16%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cold;19;11;Mostly sunny, cold;19;8;ESE;4;81%;17%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;82;73;Cloudy with a shower;81;73;NE;5;72%;74%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;70;52;Sunny;70;51;NNW;9;46%;2%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, mild;67;57;Cooler with rain;60;50;SSW;9;72%;91%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cold with some sun;14;6;Cloudy and cold;20;1;WNW;8;61%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;62;45;Mostly sunny;61;45;W;7;68%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Humid with some sun;83;64;A t-storm in spots;83;63;ENE;11;64%;46%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;84;75;Breezy with a shower;84;73;ESE;13;65%;41%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and humid;72;61;Mostly sunny, nice;76;63;NNE;6;72%;13%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;72;45;A shower in the p.m.;67;42;E;5;53%;66%;8

Santiago, Chile;Areas of low clouds;77;59;Partly sunny, nice;77;61;SW;6;65%;17%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Humid with a shower;87;71;Mostly sunny, humid;87;72;NNE;9;76%;44%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;54;40;P.M. rain, breezy;52;47;W;9;76%;91%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;50;39;A stray shower;46;36;SSW;6;69%;64%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun, mild;51;34;Sunny;44;20;NW;6;45%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;59;45;Sunshine, pleasant;63;43;NE;5;62%;6%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy in the p.m.;91;77;A p.m. shower or two;91;77;N;12;65%;66%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;61;36;Partly sunny;58;41;SE;5;69%;4%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;82;75;A stray shower;83;75;E;14;62%;55%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, cold;22;13;Snow showers, cold;24;12;NNW;4;86%;66%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rain and a t-storm;79;68;Partly sunny;79;67;SSE;12;60%;20%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunshine and nice;75;59;Sunny and very warm;84;65;E;8;57%;11%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold with flurries;19;18;Cold with some sun;21;19;N;7;61%;57%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warm with clearing;71;44;Rain and drizzle;59;47;NNW;6;73%;78%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this morning;55;36;Breezy in the p.m.;54;38;NW;12;60%;26%;3

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;55;47;Rain and drizzle;57;41;SW;6;58%;85%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;70;53;Partial sunshine;68;53;NNE;6;76%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and warm;68;47;Partly sunny, warm;73;56;SE;7;49%;86%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Abundant sunshine;54;38;Mild with sunshine;62;39;NNW;7;50%;2%;4

Toronto, Canada;Low clouds and windy;25;21;Some morning snow;26;14;WSW;14;62%;69%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Becoming cloudy;76;66;Cloudy and warm;75;59;W;8;39%;1%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, warm;81;61;Downpours;66;52;W;6;66%;88%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder with sunshine;10;-18;Plenty of sunshine;11;-11;ESE;4;88%;9%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;45;36;More sun than clouds;42;31;E;4;59%;16%;2

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;42;39;Periods of rain;45;28;NNW;5;86%;88%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;87;62;Sunny and hot;92;65;E;4;47%;3%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Frigid with a flurry;6;-4;Bitterly cold;10;-6;ENE;3;73%;2%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, colder;26;9;A bit of snow;18;13;ENE;15;57%;90%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Low clouds;64;55;High clouds;71;61;N;7;65%;1%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;94;69;Abundant sunshine;95;70;W;4;47%;33%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Abundant sunshine;44;21;Mostly sunny;41;24;NE;2;62%;3%;3

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-02-06 21:09 GMT+08:00

