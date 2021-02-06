Alexa
  1. Home

India: Farmers blockade highways over controversial reforms

By Deutsche Welle
2021/02/06 09:31

Tens of thousands of protesting farmers across India began a three-hour blockade of national highways in a continued effort to force the government's hand to repeal controversial agriculture laws.

Authorities placed the capital New Delhi on high alert and deployed additional police at the city's borders, as well as closing 10 metro stations.

Police had set up barricades ahead of the protests on certain key roads, as shown by a Delhi Police video shared on Twitter.

Three-month campaign

Farmers have been camping out in large numbers just outside the capital since mid-November.

Protesters marched through the city on January 26, India's Republic Day, which saw some scenes of violence as groups of farmers clashed with riot police and broke through barricades.

Videos shared on Twitter showed the protesters blocking highways around Delhi and playing music.

The Times of India newspaper reported that 50 people had been detained in Delhi for taking part in a protest in solidarity with the farmers.

Farmers unions had called for the nationwide blockades, under the name "Chakka Jam" to protest against the internet ban in areas where farmers had camped out.

"We will block vehicles for three hours in a symbolic gesture," said Rakesh Tikait, a farmers' leader. "We will give stranded people water, food, and explain to them why we are protesting."

Why are farmers protesting?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government angered farmers with its attempt to pass a series of agricultural laws that ministers say will modernize India's agricultural industry.

Over half of India's population is dependent on agriculture for a living — although the sector's economic importance has declined over the past few decades. Farmers say that the new market liberalization laws will benefit large corporations and make it difficult for them to survive.

Indian farmers are already suffering from high levels of inequality and debt. The stand being taken by the protesters is proving to be one of the greatest challenges faced by the Modi government since he took office.

Repeated attempts at negotiations have fallen flat as farmers relentlessly keep up the pressure. The protests also drew international attention after celebrities such as pop star Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg showed their support.

Pro-government supporters lambasted the involvement of the celebrities by burning photos of them.

ab/mm (AP, dpa)

Updated : 2021-02-06 21:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice