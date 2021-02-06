Alexa
AP Week in Pictures, Global

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 17:44
A worker wearing a face mask watches from inside a hospital across the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention after the World Health Organiza...
A migrant wearing a face mask stands behind a fence inside a refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia outside of capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021...
Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews participate in the funeral for prominent Rabbi Meshulam Soloveitchik, in Jerusalem, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. The mass c...
People clash with police during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Thousands ...
Burmese people living in Thailand hold pictures of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in front of the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok, Thaila...
A woman pushes her merchandise away from tires set on fire by protesters during a countrywide strike demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jo...
Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Independence, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
A visitor walks through Anselm Kiefer's art installation 'The Seven Heavenly Palaces', on display at the Hangar Bicocca museum, in Milan, Italy, Wedne...
Security officers push back people shouting slogans during a protest held to show support to farmers who have been on a months-long protest, in New De...
A railroad crossing is surrounded by floodwaters from rain and melting snow in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Mi...
People pose as they are photographed in front of a rainbow, following a storm in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti...
A family wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk carrying their luggage through a street at night in Hyderabad, India, Wednesd...
Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency nominee Michael Regan is hugged by his son, Matthew, after his confirmation hearing before the Se...

JAN. 30 - FEB. 5, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

