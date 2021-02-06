Alexa
Indian territory looks for electric vehicle investment from Taiwan

Puducherry invited Taiwan representative in Chennai over for talks

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/06 17:17
Taiwan representative Ben Wang (second from left) with Puducherry Mayor V. Narayasamy (second from right)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Indian territory of Puducherry wants Taiwanese investors to turn it into a regional center for electric vehicles, reports said Friday (Feb. 5).

The request comes as Taiwan makes international headlines for its production of automotive semiconductors during a global shortage.

The island’s representative in the southeast Indian city of Chennai, Ben Wang (王北平), paid a visit to Puducherry — once a French territory known as Pondicherry — for meetings with local officials. At an investment seminar, Mayor V. Narayasamy emphasized the area’s proximity to Chennai, with the presence of a major harbor and airport, CNA reported.

On the Taiwanese side, Wang reaffirmed the government’s commitment to its New Southbound Policy but also noted difficulties that Taiwanese investors were encountering.

He asked Indian authorities to facilitate the acquisition of land, supplies of water and electricity, and the issuing of visas to Taiwanese staff. In closing, he invited the mayor of Puducherry to visit Taiwan.
Taiwan-India relations
New Southbound Policy
Puducherry
Chennai
Electric Vehicles
electric cars

Updated : 2021-02-06 18:06 GMT+08:00

