Mixed feelings at Taipei’s Comics and Animation Festival

Taipei's World Trade Center brims with masked anime fans at the Comics and Animations Festival. (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani) Taipei's World Trade Center brims with masked anime fans at the Comics and Animations Festival. (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei’s 9th International Comics and Animation Festival is going ahead with a reduced number of exhibitors, some dedicated but nervous comics fans, and strict disease prevention measures.

Despite rumors of cancellation, the expo got underway Thursday (Feb. 4) at Taipei’s World Trade Center (WTC) and will run until Monday (Feb. 8). Visitors said the exhibition hall felt spacious, which is hardly surprising since it was only half full.

Organizers had reduced the number of attendees to 6,000, so as to maintain COVID-19 social distancing measures. Some of those milling around said it was much easier than previous years to find comic book merchandise, but admitted there wasn’t so much to find.



Fans wait in organized lines to maintain a safe distance (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani photo)

Outside the WTC on Friday (Feb. 5) it was brimming with eager comic fest fans standing 1.5 meters apart, waiting in long meandering lines. Some of them boasted of waiting for more than three hours for tickets to get inside the building.



These comics fans said that together they spent more than NT$9,000 on merchandise. (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani photo)

For Taipei's anime and manga fanatics, the Comics and Animation Festival is the most anticipated event of the year. They frantically rushed from booth to booth with huge shopping bags in tow, spending on average about NT$4,000 (US$143) on merchandise.

Even so, the nervous energy at the WTC wasn’t just due to fan excitement at the merch on offer. As one visitor explained, the fear of COVID contagion was also felt.



Metal sinks by booths created a hygienic and safe environment. (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani photo)

“I am too scared to take my mask off for even a second, we all are," said one visitor. Popular exhibitors with larger booths limited entry to 100 people at a time, while metal sinks were lined up along walkways to encourage frequent hand washing and sanitizing.



Cosplayers at Taipei Comics and Animation Festival. (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani photo)

According to Evelyn Chang, organizer of the MUSE Animation Agency booth, "Even though some of the biggest publishers backed out of the event … fans of manga and comics will not be disappointed."

Another visitor, who cosplayed Ai Mikaze (美風藍) from “Uta no Prince-sama” (歌之王子殿下), said she was disappointed to wait in line for two hours and only then realize her favorite publisher had not showed up.

However, she was also understanding of the situation. “I deeply respect their decision, the exhibiting companies should care about their employees and not put them in unsafe situations.”