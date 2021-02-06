Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Mixed feelings at Taipei’s Comics and Animation Festival

COVID-affected expo brings both joy and disappointment in equal measure

By Saloni Meghnani, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/02/06 18:13
Taipei's World Trade Center brims with masked anime fans at the Comics and Animations Festival. (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani)

Taipei's World Trade Center brims with masked anime fans at the Comics and Animations Festival. (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei’s 9th International Comics and Animation Festival is going ahead with a reduced number of exhibitors, some dedicated but nervous comics fans, and strict disease prevention measures.

Despite rumors of cancellation, the expo got underway Thursday (Feb. 4) at Taipei’s World Trade Center (WTC) and will run until Monday (Feb. 8). Visitors said the exhibition hall felt spacious, which is hardly surprising since it was only half full.

Organizers had reduced the number of attendees to 6,000, so as to maintain COVID-19 social distancing measures. Some of those milling around said it was much easier than previous years to find comic book merchandise, but admitted there wasn’t so much to find.

Mixed feelings at Taipei’s Comics and Animation Festival
Fans wait in organized lines to maintain a safe distance (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani photo)

Outside the WTC on Friday (Feb. 5) it was brimming with eager comic fest fans standing 1.5 meters apart, waiting in long meandering lines. Some of them boasted of waiting for more than three hours for tickets to get inside the building.

Mixed feelings at Taipei’s Comics and Animation Festival
These comics fans said that together they spent more than NT$9,000 on merchandise. (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani photo)

For Taipei's anime and manga fanatics, the Comics and Animation Festival is the most anticipated event of the year. They frantically rushed from booth to booth with huge shopping bags in tow, spending on average about NT$4,000 (US$143) on merchandise.

Even so, the nervous energy at the WTC wasn’t just due to fan excitement at the merch on offer. As one visitor explained, the fear of COVID contagion was also felt.

Mixed feelings at Taipei’s Comics and Animation Festival
Metal sinks by booths created a hygienic and safe environment. (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani photo)

“I am too scared to take my mask off for even a second, we all are," said one visitor. Popular exhibitors with larger booths limited entry to 100 people at a time, while metal sinks were lined up along walkways to encourage frequent hand washing and sanitizing.

Mixed feelings at Taipei’s Comics and Animation Festival
Cosplayers at Taipei Comics and Animation Festival. (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani photo)

According to Evelyn Chang, organizer of the MUSE Animation Agency booth, "Even though some of the biggest publishers backed out of the event … fans of manga and comics will not be disappointed."

Another visitor, who cosplayed Ai Mikaze (美風藍) from “Uta no Prince-sama” (歌之王子殿下), said she was disappointed to wait in line for two hours and only then realize her favorite publisher had not showed up.

However, she was also understanding of the situation. “I deeply respect their decision, the exhibiting companies should care about their employees and not put them in unsafe situations.”
comics
manga
anime
comic con
festival
exhibition
Taipei World Trade Center
epidemic prevention

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei Comics Festival kicks off with COVID protocols
Taipei Comics Festival kicks off with COVID protocols
2021/02/04 16:10
Crowds to be reduced by 50% at Taiwan's scenic spots, amusement parks for Lunar New Year
Crowds to be reduced by 50% at Taiwan's scenic spots, amusement parks for Lunar New Year
2021/02/03 17:28
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
2021/02/03 15:41
Taipei’s Yangmingshan Flower Festival to kick off Friday
Taipei’s Yangmingshan Flower Festival to kick off Friday
2021/02/02 18:39
Taipei loves Banksy
Taipei loves Banksy
2021/02/01 10:35

Updated : 2021-02-06 19:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice