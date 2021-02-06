Alexa
Root 159 not out as England piles on advantage vs India

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 14:38
FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, India's Virat Kohli walks off after he was run-out by Australia for 74 runs during their cric...
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, England's Jack Leach bowls during a training session ahead of the second cricket test betwee...
FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, June 18, 2019, England's Moeen Ali bowls during the Cricket World Cup match between England and Afghanistan a...

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Captain Joe Root notched an unbeaten 156 and he and Ben Stokes put on 92 runs for the fourth wicket as England reached 355-3 at lunch on day two of the first cricket test against India.

Root, playing in his 100th test, will be joined after lunch Stokes, who was 63 not out.

England completely dominated the session as Indian bowlers looked bereft of ideas on an unhelpful pitch.

The hosts attacked with their three main bowlers. But none of Ravichandran Ashwin (1-92), Ishant Sharma (0-37) or Jasprit Bumrah (2-57) could provide a breakthrough across the morning session.

England moved past 350 runs in the 118th over, shortly before lunch. The unbeaten batsmen were completely dominant and did not present a single clear-cut chance to the Indian side.

On day one, Root became the ninth batsmen to score a hundred in his 100th test as England had reached 263-3 at stumps after winning the toss . Dominic Sibley scored 87.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-06 16:35 GMT+08:00

