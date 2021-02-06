Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Plitzuweit lifts South Dakota past S. Dakota St. 64-56

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 14:00
Plitzuweit lifts South Dakota past S. Dakota St. 64-56

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — A.J. Plitzuweit had 19 points as South Dakota extended its winning streak to 10 games, beating South Dakota State 64-56 on Friday night.

Stanley Umude had 14 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota (11-6, 9-0 Summit League). Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 11 points. Tasos Kamateros had six points and 16 rebounds.

South Dakota State scored 23 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Noah Freidel had 18 points for the Jackrabbits (10-4, 4-1), whose five-game win streak ended with the loss. Baylor Scheierman added 15 points and 16 rebounds. Douglas Wilson had 10 points.

The Coyotes improve to 2-0 against the Jackrabbits on the season. South Dakota defeated South Dakota State 91-78 on Dec. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-06 15:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days