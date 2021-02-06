Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Sherfield leads Nevada past Boise St. on late shot

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 13:39
Sherfield leads Nevada past Boise St. on late shot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Grant Sherfield hit a jump shot with three seconds left to lift Nevada to a 74-72 win over Boise State on Friday night. On the next possession for the Broncos, RayJ Dennis missed a 3-pointer, allowing the Wolf Pack to hold on for the victory.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 21 points to lead the Wolf Pack. Sherfield added 20 points.

K.J. Hymes Jr. had 17 points for Nevada (13-7, 8-5 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory.

Derrick Alston Jr. had 23 points for the Broncos (14-3, 10-2). Emmanuel Akot added 19 points. Abu Kigab had 15 points.

Boise State has lost two of its last three following a 13-game win streak to fall a half-game behind conference-leading Utah State.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-06 15:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days