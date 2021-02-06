Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

North Dakota St. beats Oral Roberts 61-54

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 13:51
North Dakota St. beats Oral Roberts 61-54

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Maleeck Harden-Hayes had 15 points and nine rebounds as North Dakota State got past Oral Roberts 61-54 on Friday night.

Sam Griesel had 13 points and eight rebounds for North Dakota State (11-8, 9-2 Summit League), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Jarius Cook added 11 points. Rocky Kreuser had three blocks.

Tyree Eady, whose 11.0 points per game heading into the matchup was second on the Bison, scored three points. He made 17 percent from behind the arc (1 of 6).

Kevin Obanor had 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (9-8, 6-3). Max Abmas added 20 points. RJ Glasper had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-06 15:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days