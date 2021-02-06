New imported COVID case from US confirmed after resuming work

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese man who spent months in the United States was confirmed as a coronavirus (COVID-19) case Saturday (Feb. 6) after having returned to work in Taiwan.

The new case brought the nation's tally to 924, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). Case No. 925 is a Taiwanese man in his 40s who went to work in the U.S. in October and reportedly came into contact with virus patients there.

On Jan. 8, he arrived back in Taiwan to visit relatives and to handle company business. He went into home quarantine but remained asymptomatic throughout, the CECC said.

He started work at an office on Jan. 25, but because he was planning to return to the U.S. soon, he underwent a test which turned out positive Saturday. During his time in Taiwan, he came into contact with a total of 84 people, including 29 relatives, friends and colleagues who were told to isolate at home, and 55 who should be self-monitoring their health.

Of Taiwan’s total of 924 coronavirus cases, 809 were imported, 76 were local, 36 originated from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on board a flight, and one case was classified as unresolved. Another case, No. 530, was later dismissed.

The total number of deaths reached nine when a British man in his 70s passed away on Feb. 3, while a total of 72 patients were still being cared for at hospitals, with 843 having been released from care, according to the latest CECC statistics.