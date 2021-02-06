Alexa
Protest in Taiwan against Myanmar military coup

An estimated 400 people took to the streets of New Taipei City

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/06 14:08
Marchers in New Taipei City Saturday morning protesting Myanmar's military coup  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An estimated 400 people protested in New Taipei City Saturday (Feb. 6) against the military coup in Myanmar, demanding the release of Nobel Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

The powerful Myanmar military moved Monday (Feb. 1) to detain key democratic leaders just ahead of the first session of a newly elected parliament in which Suu Kyi’s party held a majority. She has been put under house arrest, while the military has clamped down on internet traffic and social media to stifle protests.

In New Taipei, Saturday’s protest march started out in a part of Zhonghe District known for its Burmese and Southeast Asian restaurants. Most of the participants wore red, the color of Suu Kyi’s movement, and showed banners reading “Justice for Myanmar, Against military coup, Release Aung San Suu Kyi“ in Chinese and English.

Burmese living in Taiwan told CNA that even though many sources for news from the country had been cut off by censorship, they still wanted to tell the world what was happening in Myanmar. Since the military controlled national security, Suu Kyi’s powers have been restricted and she has been blamed for various problems — including importing walkie-talkie radios.
