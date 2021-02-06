Alexa
Jemison carries UAB past UTEP 63-51

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 11:59
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Trey Jemison tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds to carry UAB to a 63-51 win over UTEP on Friday night.

Quan Jackson had 18 points and six rebounds for UAB (15-2, 8-1 Conference USA), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Michael Ertel added 14 points. Kassim Nicholson had eight rebounds.

Souley Boum had 22 points for the Miners (8-9, 4-7). He also had seven turnovers but only three assists. Bryson Williams added 19 points and eight rebounds. Jamal Bieniemy had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-06 13:36 GMT+08:00

