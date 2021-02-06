Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Troy defeats Georgia Southern 68-56

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 11:55
Troy defeats Georgia Southern 68-56

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Duke Miles and Nick Stampley scored 20 points apiece as Troy topped Georgia Southern 68-56 on Friday night.

The 20 points were a season high for Miles, who added eight assists. Stampley also had 11 rebounds.

Zay Williams had seven rebounds for Troy (10-9, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

Kam Woods, whose 12 points per game entering the matchup led the Trojans, shot only 13% for the game (1 of 8).

Eric Boone had 16 points for the Eagles (11-9, 5-6). Kamari Brown added 13 points.

Zack Bryant, whose 14 points per game entering the contest led the Eagles, shot only 13% for the game (1 of 8).

The Trojans registered their first win in three tries against the Eagles this season. In the most recent matchup, Georgia Southern defeated Troy 63-56 on Jan. 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-06 13:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office