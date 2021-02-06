Alexa
Patton scores 21 to carry Cleveland St. past Oakland 80-72

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 12:07
OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Torrey Patton had a season-high 21 points plus 10 rebounds as Cleveland State topped Oakland 80-72 on Friday night.

Craig Beaudion had 14 points and six assists for Cleveland State (13-5, 13-2 Horizon League). Jayson Woodrich added 12 points.

Cleveland State posted a season-high 22 assists.

Jalen Moore had 20 points and 11 assists for the Golden Grizzlies (8-14, 8-7). Zion Young added 14 points. Micah Parrish had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-06 13:35 GMT+08:00

