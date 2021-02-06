Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Welp lifts UC Irvine past CSU Bakersfield 70-53

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 12:05
Welp lifts UC Irvine past CSU Bakersfield 70-53

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp had 16 points and four blocks as UC Irvine stretched its home win streak to eight games, defeating Cal State Bakersfield 70-53 on Friday.

Dawson Baker had 11 points for UC Irvine (10-5, 6-1 Big West Conference).

Cal State Bakersfield totaled 26 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Cameron Smith had seven rebounds for the Roadrunners (11-7, 7-4). Czar Perry added six assists.

Taze Moore, whose 11 points per game entering the matchup led the Roadrunners, had six points on 1-of-7 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-06 13:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office