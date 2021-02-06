Alexa
Johnston scores 21 to lift Stetson over Lipscomb 73-68

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 12:15
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Chase Johnston had 21 points as Stetson narrowly beat Lipscomb 73-68 on Friday night.

Rob Perry had 15 points, seven assists and five steals for Stetson (7-9, 4-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Josh Smith added 13 points and seven rebounds. Mahamadou Diawara had 13 points and three blocks.

Ahsan Asadullah had 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Bisons (11-9, 5-4). He also had eight turnovers. Romeao Ferguson added 14 points and eight rebounds. Kaleb Coleman had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-06 13:35 GMT+08:00

