Eaton leads Arkansas St. over Louisiana-Lafayette 95-87

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 11:25
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Marquis Eaton had a career-high 32 points as Arkansas State defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 95-87 on Friday night.

Eaton made 8 of 10 shots and converted 13 of 14 free throws. He added nine assists.

Caleb Fields had 20 points for Arkansas State (7-9, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference). Malcolm Farrington added 13 points. Norchad Omier had nine rebounds.

Arkansas State scored 59 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Dou Gueye scored a career-high 23 points and had 14 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (13-5, 7-4), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Cedric Russell added 19 points. Theo Akwuba had 11 points.

The Red Wolves registered their first win in three tries against the Ragin’ Cajuns this season. In the most recent matchup, Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Arkansas State 77-74 on Jan. 23.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

