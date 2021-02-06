Alexa
Gardner-Webb routs Presbyterian 91-64

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 11:33
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — D’Maurian Williams and Jaheam Cornwall scored 19 points apiece as Gardner-Webb easily beat Presbyterian 91-64 on Friday night. Jordan Sears added 16 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Cornwall also had six assists.

Jamaine Mann had 11 points and nine rebounds for Gardner-Webb (8-11, 7-7 Big South Conference).

The 91 points were a season best for Gardner-Webb.

Trevon Reddish had 17 points for the Blue Hose (5-11, 3-9). Rayshon Harrison added 15 points. Winston Hill had 14 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Blue Hose on the season. Gardner-Webb defeated Presbyterian 59-53 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-06 13:34 GMT+08:00

