Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Love scores 23 to carry Wright St. past UIC 72-47

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 11:46
Love scores 23 to carry Wright St. past UIC 72-47

CHICAGO (AP) — Loudon Love had 23 points and 12 rebounds as Wright State rolled past Illinois-Chicago 72-47 on Friday night.

Trey Calvin had 12 points for Wright State (14-4, 12-3 Horizon League), which won its sixth consecutive game. Tim Finke added seven rebounds. Grant Basile had 10 rebounds.

Tanner Holden, the Raiders’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 17 points per game, shot 1 of 8 from the field and finished with four points.

Illinois-Chicago scored 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Maurice Commander had 10 points for the Flames (8-8, 5-6), who have now lost four straight games. Braelen Bridges added seven rebounds.

Teyvion Kirk, the Flames’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 14 points per game, was held to six points on 3-of-13 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-06 13:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office