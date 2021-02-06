Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Brown II leads CSU Northridge past UC Davis 80-77

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 11:51
Brown II leads CSU Northridge past UC Davis 80-77

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Darius Brown II had 15 points and six assists as Cal State Northridge narrowly beat UC Davis 80-77 on Friday.

TJ Starks had 18 points for Cal State Northridge (7-7, 3-4 Big West Conference). Vante Hendrix added 14 points. Festus Ndumanya had 11 points.

Caleb Fuller scored a career-high 30 points and had six rebounds for the Aggies (3-6, 1-4). Ezra Manjon added 19 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-06 13:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office