Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bradshaw leads Bellarmine past Jacksonville 71-56

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 11:18
Bradshaw leads Bellarmine past Jacksonville 71-56

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Pedro Bradshaw had a career-high 24 points plus 10 rebounds as Bellarmine won its seventh consecutive game, topping Jacksonville 71-56 on Friday night.

Dylan Penn had 14 points and six rebounds for Bellarmine (10-5, 7-2 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Trey Sides had 12 points for the Dolphins (9-10, 3-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Dontarius James added 10 points. He also had eight turnovers. Tyreese Davis had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-06 13:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office