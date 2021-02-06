Alexa
Warren leads Florida Gulf Coast past North Alabama 86-60

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 11:12
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Warren had 16 points to lead five Florida Gulf Coast players in double figures as the Eagles romped past North Alabama 86-60 on Friday night. Eli Abaev added 14 points for the Eagles. Cyrus Largie chipped in 12, Dom London scored 12 and Caleb Catto had 10. Abaev also had 10 rebounds, while Largie posted eight rebounds.

Mervin James had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (10-5, 6-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Emanuel Littles added nine rebounds. C.J. Brim had seven rebounds.

Jamari Blackmon, the Lions’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 12 points per game, was held scoreless. He was 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

