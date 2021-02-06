Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Late dunk by Ezikpe carries Old Dominion over Marshall

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 10:54
Late dunk by Ezikpe carries Old Dominion over Marshall

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kalu Ezikpe made a dunk to cap the scoring with 1:11 left and Old Dominion beat Marshall 82-81 on Friday night.

Austin Trice had 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Monarchs.

Ezikpe had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Old Dominion (9-4, 5-2 Conference USA), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Joe Reece added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Old Dominion totaled 54 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Taevion Kinsey had 22 points for the Thundering Herd (9-5, 3-4). Obinna Anochili-Killen added 16 points. Mikel Beyers had 13 points. Jarrod West had nine points and 10 assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-06 13:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office