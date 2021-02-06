Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Crutcher carries Dayton over George Mason 74-65

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 11:07
Crutcher carries Dayton over George Mason 74-65

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Crutcher had 21 points as Dayton defeated George Mason 74-65 on Friday night. Ibi Watson added 20 points for the Flyers.

Elijah Weaver had 13 points and six rebounds for Dayton (11-5, 7-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Mustapha Amzil added 10 points.

Jordan Miller had 16 points for the Patriots (8-8, 4-6). Javon Greene added 14 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Kolek had 13 points.

The Flyers improve to 2-0 against the Patriots for the season. Dayton defeated George Mason 74-65 on Jan. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-06 13:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office