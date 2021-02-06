Taiwan premier: No cabinet reshuffle after Lunar New Year holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) reiterated on Saturday (Feb. 6) that there is no plan for a partial cabinet reshuffle, amid rumors that two top positions relating to pandemic control and agricultural policy may change after the Lunar New Year holiday.

Some media outlets have been reporting that a partial cabinet reshuffle is expected after the holiday. They suggested the Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) would replace Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) as vice premier and the void would be filled by Pingtung County Magistrate Pan Men-an (潘孟安).

A day earlier, Executive Yuan Secretary-General Li Meng-en (李孟諺) refuted the rumors, saying Su Tseng-chang recognizes Shen's remarkable cross-functional achievements related to pandemic control and economic affairs. "Chen is also doing a great job in stopping African Swine Fever from crossing borders," he added.

Li said both Shen and Chen will remain in their roles and called for an end to speculation.

On Saturday, Su spoke to reporters after touring a medical mask factory in Keelung. He said no Cabinet member would be removed from office and the whole team had worked hard to steer Taiwan through difficult times.

"Our COVID-19 pandemic control and economic growth both stand out from other advanced countries, and I need to thank all Cabinet members for their relentless commitment," Su said.

He continued by saying that he hoped the public would continue to support the government's efforts and prevent rumors from impacting morale.