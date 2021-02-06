Alexa
Davis carries Detroit over Purdue Fort Wayne 82-72

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 10:33
DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis matched his season high with 30 points as Detroit got past Purdue Fort Wayne 82-72 on Friday night.

Davis hit 8 of 11 3-pointers.

Bul Kuol scored a career-high 29 points for Detroit (7-8, 6-5), which won its fourth straight game. Chris Brandon added eight rebounds. Marquell Fraser had seven assists.

Demetric Horton had 17 points for the Mastodons (6-10, 5-10 Horizon League), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jalon Pipkins added 17 points. Jarred Godfrey had 11 points and nine rebounds.

