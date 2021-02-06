Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/02/06 10:49
Penn State holds off Maryland 55-50

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Izaiah Brockington had 13 points, John Harrar added nine points and 12 rebounds, and Penn State beat Maryland 55-50 on Friday night.

Jamari Wheeler added 11 points for the Nittany Lions (7-8, 4-7 Big Ten), including a pair of free throws that capped the scoring with 23 seconds left.

Eric Ayala tied a career high with 23 points for the Terrapins (10-9, 4-8).

Maryland missed its last 10 field goal attempts over the final 7:32, scoring its final six points from the foul line. Ayala made a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to 53-50 with 34 seconds to go.

Penn State also struggled down the stretch with Myles Dread making the last field goal of the game on a 3-pointer that made it 53-46 with 4:34 to go. It was the Nittany Lions' only field goal in their final nine shots. They committed turnovers on four consecutive possessions during the final three minutes.

Penn State visits Michigan State on Tuesday. Maryland hosts No. 7 Ohio State on Monday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

