Burk leads IUPUI over Green Bay 80-71

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 09:46
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Marcus Burk had 25 points and six assists as IUPUI defeated Green Bay 80-71 on Friday.

Jaylen Minnett added 21 points and Elyjah Goss had 15 points and 11 rebounds for IUPUI (5-7, 4-7 Horizon League). Mike DePersia added six assists. Burk hit 11 of 13 free throws.

IUPUI scored 49 second-half points, a season high.

Amari Davis had 26 points for the Phoenix (5-14, 5-10). Emmanuel Ansong added 15 points and seven rebounds. PJ Pipes had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-06 12:01 GMT+08:00

