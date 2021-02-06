Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Morales leads Wagner past St Francis (NY) 84-81 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 09:41
Morales leads Wagner past St Francis (NY) 84-81 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Morales had 25 points and 12 rebounds as Wagner held off St. Francis (N.Y.) 84-81 in overtime on Friday.

St. Francis forward David Muenkat grabbed his own miss and put it back to tie it at 69 with 9.6 seconds left in regulation and Wagner didn’t hit the rim at the other end.

Elijah Allen made two free throws with eight seconds left in overtime to give Wagner a three-point lead and Unique McLean was off on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

DeLonnie Hunt added 20 points and Elijah Ford had 13 points and eight rebounds for Wagner (4-5, 4-4 Northeast Conference). Allen added 12 points.

Larry Moreno scored a career-high 21 points for the Terriers (4-6, 4-5). McLean added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Trey Quartlebaum had 13 points, and Travis Atson had nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Seahawks improve to 2-0 against the Terriers for the season. Wagner defeated St. Francis (N.Y.) 74-67 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-06 12:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office