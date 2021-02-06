Alexa
Withers carries UMass Lowell over New Hampshire 74-69

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 08:34
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Connor Withers posted 19 points as UMass Lowell narrowly defeated New Hampshire 74-69 on Friday.

Withers made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Bryce Daley had 18 points for UMass Lowell (7-8, 6-5 America East Conference). Kalil Thomas added six rebounds.

Jayden Martinez had 19 points for the Wildcats (8-8, 7-6). Qon Murphy added 16 points and Nick Johnson had 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-06 10:31 GMT+08:00

