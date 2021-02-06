Alexa
Watkins lifts Merrimack past St Francis (Pa) 59-54

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 08:40
Watkins lifts Merrimack past St Francis (Pa) 59-54

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mikey Watkins posted 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as Merrimack narrowly beat St. Francis (Pa.) 59-54 on Friday.

Malik Edmead had 11 points for Merrimack (6-4, 6-4 Northeast Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Jordan Minor added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 14 points and six rebounds for the Red Flash (5-12, 4-9). Ronell Giles Jr. added 11 points and Maxwell Land had nine rebounds.

The Warriors improve to 2-0 against the Red Flash on the season. Merrimack defeated St. Francis 68-62 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-06 10:31 GMT+08:00

