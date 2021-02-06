Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Alavés beats Valladolid 1-0 to escape the drop zone in Spain

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 06:07
Alavés beats Valladolid 1-0 to escape the drop zone in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Alavés striker Joselu Mato scored to help beat Valladolid 1-0 and lift his team out of the Spanish league relegation zone on Friday.

Mato redirected a low cross by Martín Aguirregabiria just inside the far post for the 66th-minute winner. Lucas Pérez started the move when he played Aguirregabiria clear down the flank with a well-placed pass between two defenders.

Alavés jumped into 15th place, pushing Osasuna down into the bottom three relegation spots.

Alavés celebrated its first win in seven rounds and the first under new coach Abelardo Fernández.

Valladolid was left in 17th place after a fifth consecutive round without a victory.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-06 07:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
Taiwan-China dispute could escalate into nuclear conflict: Former diplomat
Taiwan-China dispute could escalate into nuclear conflict: Former diplomat