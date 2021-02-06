Alexa
Bayern leaves for Club World Cup after beating Hertha 1-0

By CIARÁN FAHEY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/06 05:24
Bayern's Kingsley Coman, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin ...
Bayern's Kingsley Coman, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin an...
Bayern's Kingsley Coman scores his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and FC Bayern Munich in Ber...
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski failds to score from a penalty shot during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and FC Bayern Muni...
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, left, jumps for a header with Berlin's Omar Alderete during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin ...
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and FC Bayern Munich in Berlin, Germany, Fri...
Berlin's head coach Pal Dardai instructs Berlin's Sami Khedira as he replaces Berlin's Santiago Ascacibar during the German Bundesliga soccer match be...
Berlin's Matheus Cunha, second left, fails to score during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and FC Bayern Munich in Berlin...

BERLIN (AP) — A deflected effort from Kingsley Coman helped Bayern Munich eke out a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Bayern stretched its winning run in the league to five games, while Hertha remained in relegation trouble with just one point from its last six games.

New signings Sami Khedira and Nemanja Radonjić went on in the second half to make their Hertha debuts, but the home side was left to rue a late missed chance from Matheus Cunha when he had only Manuel Neuer to beat. The Brazilian’s chip over the Bayern goalkeeper drifted to the right of the unguarded net and wide.

Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty before Coman broke the deadlock in the 21st.

Kickoff was brought forward by half an hour to facilitate Bayern’s departure for Qatar, where it has a Club World Cup semifinal against Egyptian champion Al Ahly on Monday.

Updated : 2021-02-06 07:31 GMT+08:00

