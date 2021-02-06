Alexa
Former WNBA MVP Charles re-signs with Washington Mystics

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 05:39
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former WNBA MVP Tina Charles will stay with the Washington Mystics, the team announced Friday.

The Mystics traded with New York for Charles last April, but she sat out the season after being granted a medical exemption due to coronavirus concerns.

“It was disappointing for her and for us when she had to miss the 2020 season,” Mystics coach and general manager Mike Thibault said. “Tina’s high-level preparation this offseason and her hunger to win a championship will be a huge catalyst for us to continue as one of the elite teams in the WNBA. We can’t wait to get started.”

Charles was the No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft by Connecticut, playing for Thibault, and came to New York after four seasons with the Sun.

The 32-year-old was MVP of the WNBA in 2012 and has averaged 18.1 points and 9.5 rebounds in her career. She's still looking for her first championship.

Updated : 2021-02-06 07:30 GMT+08:00

