Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/06 05:08
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 62 cents to $56.85 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose 50 cents to $59.34 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 1 cent to $1.65 a gallon. March heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.71 a gallon. March natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.86 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $21.80 to $1,813 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 79 cents to $27.02 an ounce and March copper rose 8 cents to $3.63 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.44 Japanese yen from 105.53 yen. The euro rose to $1.2042 from $1.1966.

Updated : 2021-02-06 07:30 GMT+08:00

