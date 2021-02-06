Alexa
Helen Mirren, Chris Evans pay tribute to Christopher Plummer

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/06 05:03
Reactions to the death at 91 of Oscar winner and “Sound of Music” star Christopher Plummer:

“He was a mighty force both as Man and Actor. He was an actor in the 19th century meaning of the word—his commitment to his profession. His art was total, theater being a constant and the most important part of the totality of his drive to engage with storytelling. He was fearless, energetic, courageous, knowledgeable, professional and a monument to what an actor can be. A Great Actor in the truest sense.” — Helen Mirren, who co-starred with Plummer in his Oscar-nominated role of Tolstoy in “The Last Station," in a written statement.

“What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent.” — Chris Evans, who co-starred with Plummer in 2019's “Knives Out,” on Twitter.

“Chris Plummer knew every acting trick in the book – and many that weren’t even in the book.” — Taylor Hackford, who directed Plummer in 1995's “Dolores Claiborne,” in a statement.

“What a legend. What a loss. Thank you, Mr. Plummer.” — actor Dan Levy on Twitter.

“What a guy. What a talent. What a life. And I was fortunate enough to work with him less than 2 years ago and had a wonderful experience.” — Ridley Scott, who directed Plummer in 2017′s ”All the Money in the World,” in a written statement.

“'Blossom of snow, may you bloom and grow, bloom and grow forever.' RIP Christopher Plummer. You lit up screen and stage over a lifetime of art.” — Dan Rather on Twitter.

“If I live to be 91 maybe I’ll have time to fully appreciate all the great work of Christopher Plummer.” — actor Dave Foley on Twitter.

