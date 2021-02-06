Sao Paulo sells striker Brenner to Cincinnati of MLS

SAO PAULO (AP) — Sao Paulo FC has sold striker Brenner da Silva to FC Cincinnati in what it claimed to be the biggest sale of a South American player to a team in Major League Soccer.

FC Cincinnati did not confirm the transfer, but it pictured Rio de Janeiro, Maracanã Stadium, and a Brazilian-style barbecue in its Twitter profile.

Sao Paulo did not disclose on Friday the value of the transfer, but said it was keeping a percentage of the rights to the 21-year-old forward. Local media reported FC Cincinnati is paying $13 million to $18 million.

This season, Brenner scored 22 goals, including 11 in 27 matches of the Brazilian championship.

