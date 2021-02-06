Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ford says agencies have ended mileage, pollution test probes

By Associated Press
2021/02/06 03:00
Ford says agencies have ended mileage, pollution test probes

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department and state of California have ended investigations into Ford Motor Co.'s gas mileage and emissions certification processes.

Ford says in its annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday that the DOJ and the California Air Resources Board told the company they don't intend to take further action.

But the filing says probes by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and its Canadian counterpart are continuing.

In 2018 a group of Ford employees reported possible problems with a mathematical model used to calculate pollution and mileage, prompting Ford to hire an outside firm to run tests. In 2019 Ford launched an investigation into whether it overstated gas mileage and understated emissions from a wide range of vehicles. The company disclosed the matter to the EPA and CARB.

The Justice Department later opened the criminal investigation.

Ford said in a statement Friday that the DOJ and CARB findings are "consistent with the company’s own investigation and conclusion that we appropriately completed our certification processes.”

Updated : 2021-02-06 05:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
Taiwan-China dispute could escalate into nuclear conflict: Former diplomat
Taiwan-China dispute could escalate into nuclear conflict: Former diplomat