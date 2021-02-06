Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Florida-LSU hoops skedded for Saturday postponed

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/06 02:00
People line up at a COVID-19 vaccination site at Yankee Stadium, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. Yankee Stadium opened as a CO...
A member of the National Guard gives people direction standing in line at a COVID-19 vaccination site at Yankee Stadium, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in the ...
A member of the National Guard helps people lined up at a COVID-19 vaccination site at Yankee Stadium, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in the Bronx borough of N...
People line up at a COVID-19 vaccination site at Yankee Stadium, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. Yankee Stadium opened as a CO...

People line up at a COVID-19 vaccination site at Yankee Stadium, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. Yankee Stadium opened as a CO...

A member of the National Guard gives people direction standing in line at a COVID-19 vaccination site at Yankee Stadium, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in the ...

A member of the National Guard helps people lined up at a COVID-19 vaccination site at Yankee Stadium, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in the Bronx borough of N...

People line up at a COVID-19 vaccination site at Yankee Stadium, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. Yankee Stadium opened as a CO...

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Southeastern Conference says Saturday’s Florida-LSU basketball game has been postponed.

The league announced the decision on Friday citing a combination of positive virus tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Florida basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

No makeup date was immediately determined.

The Gators are coming off a loss to South Carolina while LSU fell at No. 10 Alabama.

___

The Bronx boosters?

Yankee Stadium is open as a COVID-19 vaccination site and drawing lines of people from surrounding neighborhoods in the Bronx. The megasite is being restricted to Bronx residents as a way to boost vaccination rates in the city borough that has the highest percentage of positive coronavirus test results.

The New York Yankees’ home opened for appointments for qualified residents early Friday under damp skies. The site run jointly by the city and state will be able to handle 15,000 people during its first week. It will be open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-06 04:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan-China dispute could escalate into nuclear conflict: Former diplomat
Taiwan-China dispute could escalate into nuclear conflict: Former diplomat
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office