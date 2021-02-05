Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 23:06
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 11 7 3 0 1 15 37 28
Huntsville 11 6 5 0 0 12 30 33
Birmingham 10 4 5 1 0 9 31 35
Macon 6 3 1 1 1 8 13 13
Knoxville 10 4 6 0 0 8 28 30

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 3

Pensacola 3, Huntsville 2

Friday's Games

Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-02-06 01:24 GMT+08:00

