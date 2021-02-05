Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 23:09
Through Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 12 8 16 24 1 8 3 0 3 44 18.2
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 12 7 15 22 12 4 4 1 3 34 20.6
Mitchell Marner Toronto 11 6 11 17 3 8 0 0 2 26 23.1
Quinn Hughes Vancouver 14 1 14 15 -10 6 0 0 0 37 2.7
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 11 5 10 15 4 4 4 0 0 23 21.7
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 10 5 10 15 2 0 2 0 0 30 16.7
Patrick Kane Chicago 12 6 9 15 -1 6 1 0 0 43 14.0
Patrice Bergeron Boston 10 6 9 15 4 2 4 1 1 41 14.6
Joe Pavelski Dallas 8 7 8 15 7 6 5 0 2 23 30.4
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 10 2 12 14 6 2 2 0 0 41 4.9
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 11 5 9 14 -1 4 0 0 1 29 17.2
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 11 5 9 14 0 2 2 0 0 27 18.5
Brad Marchand Boston 10 6 8 14 5 2 2 1 0 27 22.2
J.T. Miller Vancouver 11 3 10 13 -5 8 1 0 1 19 15.8
Jeff Petry Montreal 11 5 8 13 13 2 1 0 1 28 17.9
Brock Boeser Vancouver 14 8 5 13 -6 8 2 0 1 37 21.6
Tyler Toffoli Montreal 11 9 4 13 8 4 2 2 1 38 23.7
Cale Makar Colorado 11 1 11 12 9 2 0 0 0 24 4.2
William Nylander Toronto 11 4 8 12 1 6 1 0 0 22 18.2
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 11 7 5 12 -4 6 4 0 1 28 25.0

Updated : 2021-02-06 01:23 GMT+08:00

