ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 23:06
All Times EST

ECHL South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39
ECHL Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 17 13 4 0 0 26 63 40
Wichita 14 9 4 1 0 19 47 33
Tulsa 20 7 10 2 1 17 39 55
Utah 16 7 4 3 2 19 49 52
Kansas City 17 7 7 2 1 17 43 51
Rapid City 19 7 12 0 0 14 51 64

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Greenville 4, South Carolina 3

Tulsa 4, Wheeling 2

Friday's Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Rapid City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-02-06 01:23 GMT+08:00

