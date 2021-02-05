Alexa
  1. Home

Russia expels European diplomats over Navalny protests

By Deutsche Welle
2021/02/05 15:30
Russia expels European diplomats over Navalny protests

Russia expelled three European diplomats on Friday, accusing them of taking part in "unauthorized" rallies supportingjailed Kremlin critic Alexi Navalny.

The country’s foreign ministry said that "such actions on their part are unacceptable and do not correspond to their diplomatic status."

The trio come from Germany, Sweden and Poland. It was unclear which rank they hold in their respective diplomatic missions.

The announcement was made afterEU foreign policy chief Josep Borrellmet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

A spokesman for Borrell said that he learned of their explusion during the talks.

He said the EU's top diplomat "strongly condemned this decision and rejected the allegations that they conducted activities incompatible with their status as foreign diplomats."

"The decision should be reconsidered," the spokesman said.

Sweden on Friday rejected Russia's claims as "completely unfounded", saying its foreign minstry "reserves the right to an appropriate response".

Ties between the bloc and Russia have become strainedover Navalny's jailing.

The 44-year-old opposition figure was arrested after returning home from Germany.

Navalny had been receiving treatment from a poisoning attack that he blames on the Kremlin and the Russian secret service.

Officials in Moscow have angrily denied any involvement.

Russian police arrested more than 10,000 people at demonstrations across the country last week in support of Navalny.

US President Joe Bidenon Thursday called on Russia to release him, hinting of possible sanctions if Moscow fails to do.

Updated : 2021-02-06 01:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Taiwanese warned cross-strait conflict could mean sacrifice
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan-China dispute could escalate into nuclear conflict: Former diplomat
Taiwan-China dispute could escalate into nuclear conflict: Former diplomat
CECC head says Taiwan will not get vaccines until June
CECC head says Taiwan will not get vaccines until June