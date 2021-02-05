Alexa
Police: 3 officers shot by suspect who is barricaded in home

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 22:37
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say that three police officers have been shot and wounded by a suspect who is now barricaded in a home in the town of High Point.

WGHP reports that the standoff began at 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

High Point police Lt. Matt Truitt told the station that the officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One may need surgery.

Truitt said officers were doing a routine patrol and heard gunshots. They went to a house and saw a man on a front porch.

“He ended up retreating back into the house, and we ended up having a barricaded subject,” Truitt said.

Truitt said that more officers responded before the suspect started shooting at them. Three officers were struck. They were taken to a hospital.

The man remained barricaded Friday morning. Police said they believe that no other people are inside the home.

“We do have a job to do, and we do have a duty to protect life as well, so that’s the reason that negotiations are being made and the house hasn’t been knocked down or however you wanna say it,” Truitt said.

Updated : 2021-02-05 23:53 GMT+08:00

