Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

De Silva, Muralitharan tasked with reviving national team

By KRISHAN FRANCIS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/05 22:38
De Silva, Muralitharan tasked with reviving national team

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka is hoping a cricket committee of former players can improve the national team's performances after test series defeats against South Africa and England.

Aravinda de Silva, Roshan Mahanama, Kumar Sangakkara and spin great Muttiah Muralitharan have been appointed to the new committee, the Sri Lanka cricket board said Friday.

Fans have been angered by Sri Lanka's form and blame authorities for the decline. Sri Lanka easily lost its last two series in South Africa and at home against England.

Injury-hit Sri Lanka is currently ranked sixth, eighth and seventh for tests, one-day internationals and Twenty20 internationals, respectively.

Muralitharan is the most successful test bowler in cricket history with 800 wickets, while Mahanama and De Silva were part of Sri Lanka's team that won the World Cup in 1996.

Batting great Sangakkara played for Sri Lanka when it won the World T20 in 2014. He also played in two World Cup finals, in 2007 and as captain in 2011.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-05 23:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears